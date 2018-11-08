The Toys "R" Us giraffe mascot is the face of Geoffrey's Toy Box, a new pop-up shop that will be featured in 600 Kroger stores nationwide this holiday season, including one in Mid-Michigan.
"We’re excited to offer Geoffrey’s Toy Box this holiday season to provide our customers with the opportunity to purchase a selection of toys once exclusive to Toys 'R' Us,” Robert Clark, Kroger’s senior vice president of merchandising, said in a press release.
Geoffrey's Toy Box will sell toys from Toys "R" Us' private labels, including Zone, Imaginarium, Journey Girls, Edu Science, You & Me, and Just Like Home.
A variety of 35 toys will be available at the pop-up shops in Kroger stores.
The toys, ranging in cost from $19.99 to $49.99, will be for sale at hundreds of Kroger-owned grocery stores in nearly 30 states, including Ralphs, Smith's and Fred Meyer, as well as the Kroger namesake chain.
Seven stores in Michigan are included:
• 10951 Highland Rd., White Lake, MI 48386
• 14945 23 Mile Rd., Shelby Township, MI 48315
• 16705 Fort St., Southgate MI 48195
• 1905 N Canton Center Rd., Canton, MI 48187
• 2905 Union Lake Rd., Commerce Twp, MI 48382
• 4672 State St., Saginaw, MI 48603
• 7000 Monroe Blvd., Taylor, MI 48180
According to Bloomberg News, the move is part of an effort to revive Toys "R" Us as a stand-alone outfit.
