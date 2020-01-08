A group of young athletes eyeing a competition is hoping to showcase their skills at the next level.
Athletes from Green St33l Track Club are physically preparing for nationals this year, but financially they need enough money to make it there.
“It made us stronger. We said okay, we didn’t make it this year but wait til next year, oh we’re gonna make it. We’re going to do everything we can to make it,” said Bre Greene, team member.
Last year the team missed out on the opportunity to attend nationals due to a lack of funds.
“We were short by $4,000 and that was the hurtful part to tell 16 fine athletes we’re not going,” said Bry Greene, track coach.
This year the team is getting a head start on fundraising to make sure they’re on track to attend the big event.
“They motivated, they pumped, and this is the hardest I’ve ever seen them work,” Coach Green said.
Their workouts are intense, but their passion is powerful.
“These workouts, they’re very tough but I know they’re worth it,” Bre said. “When I’m on the track I take everything serious cause it’s like this is a life or death situation for me.”
The team is already claiming victory, not if, but when they make it to nationals.
“Once we go to nationals this year, we are going to make it to the finals, and we are going to bring back a ring to Saginaw Michigan. They gone know who Green St33l us when I bring this ring back on my finger,” Bre said.
“Please open up your hearts, your wallets to help these kids get to the next level of competition,” Coach Greene said.
If you would like to donate, click here.
