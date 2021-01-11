As more people become eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, local health departments want people to know how to get more information for their area.
Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccine distribution started Monday, Jan. 11. This allows people 65-years and older, as well as frontline essential workers, to be vaccinated.
Find your county below to find more information on how your health department is handling distribution.
Bay
Click here to register for the vaccine if you are in an eligible phase.
Central Michigan Health Department (Arenac, Clare, Gladwin, Isabella, Osceola, and Roscommon counties)
"Central Michigan District Health Department staff is working diligently to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines according to the prioritization guidelines as detailed by the State of Michigan and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We are currently vaccinating the 1A priority group and starting some in the 1B priority group. This process is highly dependent on vaccine allocation at the state and federal level.
Our entire vaccination allocation is being utilized and we will be out of vaccine this week. If you are part of the priority groups to be vaccinated and have already signed up via our website, please know that you will be contacted when we have vaccine available. This may take a few weeks.
We are hoping to receive more vaccine soon; however, as we run out, vaccine clinics may be cancelled or rescheduled. We will notify you via the email you registered with if your appointment is cancelled or rescheduled.
If you or your business is in one of the priority groups to be vaccinated soon, you may sign up to be contacted at our website at www.cmdhd.org. We will contact you via email when we have information on clinics. Please be patient with us, as the vaccine is in high demand and we are working as quickly as we can. We will release updates on our website, emails, and the local media as more information becomes available.
Central Michigan District Health Department has a Coronavirus message center. Please call 989-773-5921 extension 1444 if you have any questions. If you are calling to sign up for the vaccine, please leave a message only if you do not have access to the internet and cannot sign up via our online survey. Leave your name, phone number, county of residence, and a brief message. Staff will return calls as soon as possible."
Genesee
“Genesee County departments have been receiving extreme call volumes inquiring about COVID-19 vaccination appointments, which is overwhelming our phone systems. As of today, January 11, 2021, all vaccines that have been allocated to Genesee County by the State of Michigan have been distributed. There are no more appointments available at this time. Once we have more vaccines available, the scheduler will again be added to the health department’s website at www.gchd.us/covid19vaccine/. We will continue to post updates on various platforms and in the media related to vaccine availability as we have further information. Please continue to check the Health Department’s website frequently for updates.
Visit the COVID-19 vaccine webpage (www.gchd.us/covid19vaccine/) for additional information on the COVID-19 vaccine, priority groups, vaccine registration form, and scheduling.”
Huron and Tuscola
“The Huron and Tuscola County Health Department’s do not have any vaccine to start vaccinating the 65 and above age groups on January 11. We do expect to receive Moderna vaccine the week of January 24 th. We do not know how much vaccine we will receive or the exact date we will receive it. We did put in a special request for Pfizer Vaccine, in a hope that we might receive 975 doses within the next two weeks. Hills and Dales hospital have the ultra-cold freezer and they are willing to store the vaccine, they also put in a request for vaccine. If we receive the additional doses, we would be able to do a mass clinic and vaccinate this age group very quickly.
We cannot vaccinate without vaccine. We need the public to be very patient. In order to stay up to date on the vaccine progress please “like” us on Facebook for Huron County Health Department or Tuscola County Health Department. We will put out weekly press releases or you can call our hotline numbers for the most up to date vaccine information 989-673-8114 or 989 269-9724”
Midland
“Hello Midland County! We want to thank everyone for their interest in the COVID-19 vaccine but ask that you DO NOT call our office or 211 in an attempt to schedule an appointment for the vaccine. Over the past week, we've received thousands of calls from community members with questions about getting themselves/family members scheduled. If you are in priority groups 1A or 1B and would like to be vaccinated, please go to our website (https://www.co.midland.mi.us/.../COVIDVaccineInformation...) to sign up with our survey. This will allow us to contact you when we schedule upcoming vaccination clinics. Please understand that vaccine supply is VERY LIMITED at this time and your patience is appreciated. We are working hard to update our website with the latest info from the State and CDC. In addition, if you have called our office, we are working to return calls as soon as possible, but it may be a few days-please use our website. In the meantime, let's continue to #MaskUp, keep physical distance, limit contact with other households, and #SpreadHopeNotCovid!”
Saginaw
"Saginaw County has approximately 5,000 health care workers who are currently being scheduled for vaccinations as part of CDC’s Phase 1A prioritized category. Doses are extremely limited throughout Michigan, including Saginaw, and unfortunately Saginaw will NOT be vaccinating 65 years of age and older beginning on Monday, January 11th. We will be updating our residents on a frequent basis on our progress through these prioritized phases through all of our media outlets, on our website, and on our Facebook page. Also, we would encourage you to sign up for our updates, if you haven’t already, to stay directly connected with the health department on this progress. When we are ready to begin accepting 1B (those 65 of years of age and older) we will update all residents. You can register for email updates here."
Shiawassee
"Memorial Healthcare and the Shiawassee County Health Department are working diligently to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to Shiawassee County residents. At this time, we are awaiting allocation of COVID-19 vaccines from the State of Michigan. When we can ensure vaccines are available, we will be conducting vaccination clinics for those individuals in Phase 1b of the vaccine distribution schedule. Those include people over age 65 years and frontline essential workers in critical infrastructure (police officers, first responders, frontline state and federal workers, jail and prison staff, and pre-k-12 teachers and childcare providers). We ask for your patience at this time. Please stay tuned to our social media platforms, local newspapers and radio stations for details when vaccines become available. All COVID-19 vaccinations are by appointment only at this time. We ask that you please do not walk into either Memorial Healthcare or the Shiawassee County Health Department requesting the vaccine. Thank you!"
