Bakkavor Foods USA is voluntarily recalling 6 oz Trader Joe’s Egg Salad, and 20 oz Trader Joe’s Old-Fashioned Potato Salad with a used by date up through and including December 27, 2019.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recall comes because the products have the potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogens. Listeria monocytogens is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weekend immune systems.
The company said the recall is taking place due to notifications by Almark Foods of Gainesville, GA. Almark Foods said they supplied certain lots of broken egg white products in 20-pound pails which may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes and its association with a foodborne illness investigation.
The FDA said products were distributed to 30 Trader Joe’s retail stores including Michigan.
The products come in plastic cups and trays with SKU numbers printed on the labels and used by date codes applied to the top or bottom of the containers.
The FDA said there are no confirmed illnesses at this time.
Consumers should discard the product immediately or return it to their point of purchase for a full refund.
Customers with questions may contact Bakkavor Foods at 855-312-7504 during normal business hours Monday-Friday.
For more information on this recall, click here.
