Some people in Bay City traded in their Wednesday lunch break for puppy cuddles.
The Humane Society of Bay County brought puppies to Uptown Galleria in Bay City on Wednesday to not only help people relieve some mid-week stress but get some puppies out and about.
“We have a bunch of our puppies out today just to socialize with the public for meet and greets,” said Stephanie Beiser from the Humane Society. “They're at the perfect age right now to get them out with the public and get them used to kids.”
This is why Lori Bergevin went to the event, hoping to get her son sued to the idea of having a puppy around the house.
“We've been wanting to get a puppy for a while,” Bergevin said.
After Wednesday’s event, that may become a reality for her family.
“There's so many puppies out there and just so many dogs of all ages that just needs someone to love them,” Bergevin said.
While the puppies at the event aren’t available for adoption yet, you can still submit an application to the Humane Society of Bay County.
“I'm just really glad that this many people came out and can enjoy this,” Beiser said.
The humane society said, not only was this a way to relieve stress for those who attended, but also to raise awareness on the importance of pet adoption.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.