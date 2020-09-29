Three lanes of I-75 in Bay County are closed due to a crash.
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that northbound I-75, just south of Wilder has three lanes closed because of the issue.
You may want to avoid the area.
No further information is currently available.
