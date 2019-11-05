All lanes of Euclid are closed at Kiesel in Bay County due to a crash.
Bay County Central Dispatch paged out the incident about 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday.
You should seek an alternate route.
TV5 will update once we learn more.
All lanes of Euclid are closed at Kiesel in Bay County due to a crash.
Bay County Central Dispatch paged out the incident about 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday.
You should seek an alternate route.
TV5 will update once we learn more.
Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.