All southbound lanes of US-23 are closed after the Center Road exit south of Fenton.
Livingston County emergency services are reporting that at about 9:54 p.m. a crash has closed the highway at mile marker 74.
The crash is in Tyrone Township near the Tyrone Hills Golf Course.
