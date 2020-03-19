Bay City motorists be prepared for some detours.
The Lafayette Bridge will be closed from 7 p.m. March 19 through 5 a.m. March 20 for maintenance.
The following detours will be posted:
- Eastbound M-13/M-84 is detoured via eastbound M-84, northbound M-13, eastbound M-25, and southbound M-84.
- Westbound M-13/M-84 is detoured via northbound M-84, westbound M-25, and southbound M-13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.