I-75 is back open to traffic.
Multiple crashes and heavy ice caused officials to close northbound I-75 at mile marker 144.
The highway was closed at the Frankenmuth Bridgeport ramp.
Traffic was diverted at exit 144 and detoured through Dixie Highway.
