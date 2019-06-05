A block of a Bay City street is closed until further notice.
Kiesel Street between John and Midland Streets is closed because of a manhole installation, according to Bay County Dispatch.
A block of a Bay City street is closed until further notice.
Kiesel Street between John and Midland Streets is closed because of a manhole installation, according to Bay County Dispatch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.