Construction season is here, and Mid-Michigan isn’t exempt from the chaos.
In June, a portion of M-13 in Saginaw and Bay counties will be under construction.
M-13 between the Zilwaukee Bridge in Saginaw and McGraw Street in Bay City will be undergoing a resurfacing project.
The 5.6 miles of road will be impacted through October.
The road will not be completely closed but maintained with flags. Delays are expected and drivers are asked to use caution.
