A portion of the main street in Birch Run is shut down because of a crash.
The intersection of Birch Run Road and Elm Street is closed until further notice, according to Saginaw County Central Dispatch.
Birch Run Police and Fire are responding to a pin-in accident.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.