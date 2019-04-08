Neuman Rd. in Mt. Forest Twp. near Pinconning is closed due to a traffic accident.
Bay County Central Dispatch paged the alert at 8:45 p.m.
The accident is reported at Neuman Rd. between Carter Rd. and Flajole Rd. in Mt. Forest Twp.
Please avoid the area.
There is no further information available.
