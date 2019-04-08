Saginaw Police are responding to a rollover accident on N. Michigan.
Saginaw Co. Central Dispatch paged out at about 4:10 p.m. that the police are responding to the accident.
The accident is located on the 2400 block of N. Michigan.
There is no further information available.
