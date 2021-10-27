TRAFFIC ALERT: Several lanes closed on WB I-69 WNEM digital staff WNEM digital staff Posted 1 hr ago Posted 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save All lanes are closed on WB I-69 after Bristol Rd/Exit 131 due to a crash. Stay with TV5 for updates. Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lane Wb Alert Traffic Update Crash Locations Genesee County WNEM digital staff Follow WNEM digital staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular News Police arrest suspect after 4 dead in Clare Co. Anna Muckenfuss, James Felton Posted Oct 21, 2021 A woman who was considered armed and dangerous after two people died from a shooting and two others were found dead in Clare County has been arrested. News Clare Co. murder victim’s sister talks about emotional toll of losing her brother Kendall Keys, James Paxson Posted Oct 22, 2021 A woman is grieving for her brother after he was one of the four victims killed Wednesday in Clare County. News Resident who knows suspect reacts to Clare Co. murders James Felton, James Paxson Posted Oct 21, 2021 Investigators in Clare County are dealing with the emotional fallout after a search for a suspected killer revealed four people dead. News Suspect arraigned on 8 charges after 4 homicides in Clare Co. Stephen Borowy, James Felton, James Paxson Posted Oct 22, 2021 A woman is facing eight felony charges in connection with the deaths of four people in Clare County. Popular Saginaw restaurant closes its doors for good Lauren Schott Posted Oct 26, 2021 Los Cuatro Amigos announced that after 17 years, they will be permanently closing. Us World News Dental records show remains found at Carlton Reserve are those of Brian Laundrie, FBI says By Aya Elamroussi, Taylor Romine, Leyla Santiago, Randi Kaye and Sara Weisfeldt, CNN Updated Oct 21, 2021 The FBI's Denver office said Thursday that remains found a day earlier in a Florida nature reserve are those of Brian Laundrie, who disappeared last month just days after his fiancée Gabby Petito was reported missing.
