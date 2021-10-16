**UPDATE: Southbound US23 is now open.
The Fenton Police Department is advising drivers that Southbound US 23 is closed near North Road due to multiple accidents.
The police department is encouraging drivers to allow space between vehicles.
"Many of the accidents we've taken could be prevented if vehicles have room to stop suddenly," Fenton police said in a Facebook post. "Drive safe and please watch out for responders and tow trucks!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.