An accident on US-10 has closed the freeway and caused a traffic back-up.
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the crash happened on westbound US-10 after Loomis Road/Exit 98.
At first, just one lane was closed, but now MDOT reports all westbound lanes have been shut down.
Traffic is backed up to Coleman Road, according to MDOT.
Avoid the area if you can.
