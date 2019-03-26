The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close and detour Veterans Memorial Bridge (M-25) for an overnight project.
The closure will take place from 8 p.m. through 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 27 and Thursday, March 28.
The overnight closures will allow crews to complete center lock work and test the bridge electrical and mechanical components.
If you travel on M-25 during those time, you should use the following posted detours:
- Eastbound M-25 will be detoured via M-13, M-84 (Salzburg Avenue), and northbound M-84 (Garfield Avenue).
- Westbound M-25 will be detoured via southbound M-84 (Washington Avenue), westbound M-84 (Salzburg Avenue), and M-13.
The detours will take you south to Lafayette Bridge, also known as the 'double hump' bridge.
This work is part of an overall $2.7 million in concrete, steel, electrical, and mechanical repairs to the M-25 (Veterans Memorial) bascule bridge.
