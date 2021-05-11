Vets Bridge in Bay City is stuck open.
The Bay County Sheriff's Office said it is unclear how long it will be before it is fixed. Motorists should seek an alternate route.
TV5 will update as we learn more.
Vets Bridge in Bay City is stuck open.
The Bay County Sheriff's Office said it is unclear how long it will be before it is fixed. Motorists should seek an alternate route.
TV5 will update as we learn more.
Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.