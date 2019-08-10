Saginaw County Sheriff's officials are responding to an injury accident on Holland at Gera near Frankenmuth.
Motorists are being advised to seek alternate routes after an apparent car versus motorcycle crash.
The incident was paged just before 4:30 p.m.
Stay with TV5 for updates as they are available.
