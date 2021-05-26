For the first time in three years, traffic deaths have peaked according to new data from the Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center.
The number of deaths increased by 10 percent in 2020, with 1,083 people dying from traffic fatalities. While the number of deaths spiked, injuries, crashes, and serious injuries have declined last year. The number of injuries is down 19 percent, crashes are down 22 percent, and serious injuries are down 3 percent.
“Even though there was a dramatic drop in traffic crashes and injuries during 2020, there was an unfortunate surge in fatalities,” Michael Prince, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning said. “The OHSP will be coordinating high-visibility enforcement campaigns this summer focusing on impaired driving and seat belt use to reverse the trends we are seeing.”
Motorcyclist and pedestrian fatalities have also increased, while commercial motor vehicle, deer, school bus, and train-involved fatalities have decreased.
Prince said the data could indicate reductions in seat belt use or increases in impairment and speed, but further analysis is required.
More details on crash information for 2020 will be posted to MichiganTrafficCrashFacts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.