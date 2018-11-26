Over the four-day Thanksgiving holiday weekend Michigan State Police are reporting the same number of fatalities as the same period of 2017.
From midnight Wednesday to midnight on Sunday there were 11 people killed in 10 separate traffic crashes.
“The preliminary numbers show the same number of fatalities from this holiday period last year,” said Lt. Jim Flegel, with the MSP Special Services Bureau. “The MSP continues to urge motorists not to drive while impaired, always use proper restraints, and to make responsible driving decisions,” he said.
Flegel noted that alcohol was a factor in two of the crashes and two of the victims were pedestrians. One of the victims was riding an off-road vehicle without a helmet, and three were not using seat belts.
The numbers reported only reflect the crashes reported to MSP as of 11 a.m. Monday.
Last year 11 people were killed in 11 separate crashes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.