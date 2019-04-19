A traffic stop ended with an arrest, and meth charges.
Michigan State Police Troopers from Houghton Lake stopped a car on April 17 on West Houghton Lake Drive for a signal violation.
The driver, identified as William Thomas, 32, of Prudenville, didn’t have a valid license or insurance on the vehicle, according to officials.
SLIDESHOW: Mid-Michigan mug shots
Troopers also said a search of his vehicle resulted in the seizure of suspected meth and drug use paraphernalia.
Collector coins were also found.
He was arrested, and charged with possession of meth, driving while license suspended-2nd, and operating without insurance.
Officials are asking if anyone has information regarding the origin of the coins found in his possession call the Houghton Lake Post at 989-422-5024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.