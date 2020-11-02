A woman has been arrested, suspected of having methamphetamine.
Michigan State Police Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near Townline Lake Road and Deer Lake Road in Clare County’s Hayes Township on Nov. 1 at 6:42 p.m.
Troopers said a roadside investigation revealed the driver, a 42-year-old Harrison woman, to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and controlled prescription medication.
She is in the Clare County Jail pending arraignment.
