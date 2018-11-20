A Michigan man was arrested following a traffic stop, and the discovery of a loaded weapon in his vehicle.
Michigan State Police were on patrol on Nov. 15 in Kalkaska County when a trooper pulled over a driver for failing to signal.
The trooper soon learned the driver, identified as Patrick Gustafson of Rapid City, didn’t have a valid driver’s license, and he had a gun in the vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle, the trooper said a loaded rifle was discovered cased in the trunk, and a check of Gustafson’s criminal record indicated he was prohibited from owning a firearm, investigators revealed.
The rifle was seized, and Gustafson was arrested and charged with multiple charges including possession of a firearm by a felon, and driving with a suspended license.
