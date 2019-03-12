A Michigan man was arrested on outstanding warrants and new drug charges following a traffic stop.
Michigan State Police said a trooper stopped a vehicle on March 9 at around 2:50 p.m. on Healy Lake Road, near 13 Mile Road in Manistee County.
Troopers said the vehicle’s passenger was identified as 37-year-old Jason Davis of Bear Lake. Davis had outstanding warrants out of Grand Traverse County and was taken into custody. Officials said substances believed to be illegal drugs were found on him.
The driver, identified as Amber Oshea, 33, of Kaleva, didn’t cooperate with officials during the stop, MSP reports.
The trooper became suspicious she was trying to hide or destroy evidence, and when she refused to follow the trooper’s commands, she was taken into custody. A search of the vehicle turned up suspected drugs and evidence of intravenous drug use, MSP reported.
Oshea was arraigned on charges including possession of meth, possession of analoges, possession of a schedule 5 controlled substance, and resisting and obstructing an officer.
Davis was charged with possession of meth/ecstasy and possession of analoges.
