The Sanilac County Drug Task Force conducted two traffic stops which led to arrests of the drivers for methamphetamine charges.
Officials said the traffic stops were conducted on Wednesday, Aug 26, and Friday, Sept. 4. The traffic stops were part of an ongoing investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the county.
On Wednesday, Aug. 26 the task force conducted the traffic stop in Flynn Township. Officials said heroin and methamphetamine were located and seized.
A 29-year-old female from Marlette Township was arrested and lodged at the Sanilac County Jail. She has been charged with multiple drug-related charges.
Officials said a 33-year-old male from Sanilac Township was released from the scene pending further investigation.
On Friday, Sept. 4 the traffic stop was conducted in Marlette. Officials seized methamphetamine, prescription pills, and marijuana.
The 42-year-old male driver was arrested and lodged in the Sanilac County Jail. He is being charged with multiple drug and weapon-related charges.
Officials said a 28-year-old male passenger was also arrested and lodged in the Sanilac County Jail. He was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants.
The task force was assisted by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office K-9 during both traffic stops.
