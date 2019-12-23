Officials in Caro discovered several drugs after troopers pulled over a vehicle for speeding.
MSP said that one of its troopers stopped a vehicle for speeding and observed open intoxicants in the vehicle.
Troopers said there was also a white powdery substance on the driver.
MSP said the trooper called the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office and the Caro Police because there were three other people in the car.
MSP said they found four guns in the car, along with drug paraphernalia, and a large number of drugs in a safe after backup arrived.
According to MSP, they found acid, 12 bundles of brown tar, cocaine, LSD, marijuana, and meth.
The driver of the vehicle is facing a criminal weapons charge of felony firearm, and delivery of a controlled substance, according to MSP.
Troopers do not know when he will be arraigned at this time.
The other four people in the vehicle were not charged.
