State troopers were patrolling on I-75 near the Grayling business loop late Monday night, May 27, when they stopped a driver who they say was speeding.
Troopers identified the driver as 34-year-old Louis Kutil of Twining.
State police say Kutil did not have proof of insurance or current registration and a records check showed the vehicle was reported stolen in Au Gres on May 23rd.
Kutil also had two misdemeanor warrants, one from the West Branch State Police Post, and one from Gladwin Police, as well as a felony warrant held by the U.S. Marshall Service.
During a roadside search of the vehicle, police say they found suspected methamphetamine and other drug use items.
The Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Kutil with Possession of Methamphetamine, Operating without Insurance, Driving While License Suspended, and Unlawful Use of a Registration Plate. Kutil was arraigned in the 87th District Court Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.