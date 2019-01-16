A traffic stop for excessive speeding lead to an arrest for cocaine.
A Michigan State Police trooper noticed a driver speeding on I-75 in Roscommon County on Jan. 7 just after midnight.
Troopers said that the 37-year-old female driver from Pontiac had a suspended driver’s license.
Investigators said a search of the car and the people inside revealed not only open alcohol, but roughly 38 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine.
Donald Leduke, 42, of Pontiac, has been charged with possession of open intoxicants and possession of less than 50 grams of cocaine.
