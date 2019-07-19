A bizarre few days left a family devastated.
It’s a complicated puzzle of events that began about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 11 when an 18-year-old man was shot on W. Holbrook Avenue in Flint.
He was taken to the hospital where he died.
The next morning, the 18-year-old’s grandparents were leaving the hospital. It was shortly after 2 a.m. when they drove into the intersection at Home and Martin Luther King Avenue.
Although they had the right of way, they ended up directly in the path of a speeding car trying to elude the police.
The ensuing collision killed the teen’s grandmother, 57-year-old Alison Looney, and critically injured his 60-year-old grandfather.
About nine and a half hours later, the deceased 18-year-old’s father - who is the son of Alison Looney - was involved in a three-car crash on Saginaw Street at Ruth Avenue.
Police say one person was critically hurt in that crash and the teen’s father was arrested.
Then later that night, the jailed father’s sister - and the aunt of the 18-year-old - was involved in a collision with a Genesee County Sheriff’s Office vehicle causing it to rollover.
There is no word on injuries in that crash.
Multiple agencies are investigating.
