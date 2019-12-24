A Beaverton man is dead after a tragic towing accident in Gladwin County over the weekend.
Officials said they responded to a call for an unresponsive male on Sunday, Dec. 22 at about 3 PM.
When officials arrived, they found Kolton Blades, 19, of Beaverton unresponsive.
Officials said Blades and his friends were attempting tow a 1995 Jeep Cherokee out of a pond with his F350 when the tow hook broke and came crashing into his back window.
The tow hook along with the metal clevis came through the back window striking Blades in the back of the head, according to officials.
Officials said that Blades also crashed into a garage with ATVs parked inside after being struck.
Officials are calling this a tragic accident and want to remind everyone to be careful.
