A trailer full of forestry equipment was stolen, and now a reward is being offered to help track the items down.
Crime Stoppers said $15,000 worth of equipment was taken off property at West M-61 near N. Flajole Road in Bay County on Dec. 24.
Officials believe the suspects may have used a 4-wheeler to haul the snowmobile trailer, which was full of equipment, off the property.
The items listed below were stored on the owner’s land, locked up, and a chain was blocking the entrance to the woods.
- 2019 Side X Side Snowfire snowmobile trailer, plate E053470
- Chainsaw: 310 20-inch bar
- Chainsaw: 362 20-inch bar
- Stihl grapple hook
- 3 gas cans
- 1 oil can
- Large Otter black ice fishing sled: 85’Lx44’Wx17’
- Custom padlock
- Stihl steel chaps, chainsaw protective
- Stihl forestry helmet system
- 2 1/2” Ace hammer
- Log vice
- Wood wedges
A cash reward up to $1,000 is being offered for tips that help lead to an arrest. If you have any information, call 1-800-422-JAIL. Or use the P3 mobile app.
