The Saginaw Children’s Zoo is open, but without the train and carousel rides.
The zoo said that due to Gov. Whitmer’s order, they are required to close the attractions until the region enters into Stage 5 of the Coronavirus Recovery Plan. Currently, we are in Stage 4.
The zoo opened to the general public on June 17, following a “soft opening” for members on June 16.
The opening was delayed due to COVID-19.
