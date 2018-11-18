Deputies responded to a train derailment in Owosso on Saturday night.
The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office said the freight train had six cars full of grain that derailed near Cass and Cedar Street on Nov. 17.
The 1225 stream train and its 900 passengers on board were heading to the Steam Railroad Institute.
Passengers were transported back to the Steam Railroad Institute by buses supplied by Indian Trails, Owosso Public Schools, and Shiawassee County Regional Education Service District.
Shiawassee County Emergency Management worked with several emergency services to ensure a safe return of the passengers.
