Super Jumper is recalling its 14 and 16-foot trampolines.
The U.S. Consumers Product Safety Commission said the welds on the metal legs can break.
Consumers should immediately stop using their trampolines and contact Super Jumper for a free repair kit by calling (866) 757-3636 or heading to Super Jumper’s website.
Super Jumper has received about 97 reports of the metal railings breaking with four consumers suffering minor injuries.
