The Detroit Department of Transportation and the Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation will receive $2.6 million in grants to buy up to six electric buses and charging infrastructure.
Funding is through a federal transit grant program. The award offers each agency opportunities to partner with DTE Electric and all-electric bus manufacturer Proterra.
The agencies submitted a joint application in March for funding to replace older and mileage-eligible diesel buses with all-electric buses.
The new buses are expected to hit the streets in 2021.
