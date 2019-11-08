A rare space event is happening on Monday November 11th.
That rare event happening Monday happens to be Mercury (the smallest and innermost planet of the solar system) will transit the sun. In other words, Mercury will pass in front of the sun. The last time this event occurred was in 2016, and won't happen again until 2032.
It will be visible by using a telescope with solar filters. It will appear as a small black dot passing in front of the sun's surface. Do not look directly at the sun.
Mercury's journey across the sun will take about 5 hours. It will start to encounter the sun's face at around 8:00 AM EST. It will be the closest to the sun's center around 10:30 to 11:00 AM EST and will exit the sun's face during the early afternoon.
Weather permitting, the Physics Department at Saginaw Valley State University will allow people to observe the event using multiple telescopes with solar filters and even have some projected onto a screen. Plus, you'll be able to learn about the importance of these events and understanding the science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.