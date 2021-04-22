A Travel Points Testing program will take flight at airports and welcome centers across the state to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
The program will bring cost-free antigen COVID-19 testing to locations with high travel volumes. Test results should be available in 15 minutes for travelers. Walk-ups are taken as space allows and there will be an option to register online.
“As we head into the summer with vaccines ramping up and a light at the end of the tunnel, I am so proud of this partnership between MDOT and MDHHS to keep Michiganders safe,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “I encourage all Michiganders to continue masking up, socially distancing and hand washing to slow the spread, and if you re-enter or travel across the state, get tested at one of the new sites being set up at key points. Finally, I encourage you to get vaccinated, which is the most effective way to keep you and your family safe and put this pandemic behind us.”
“We are excited to provide space at our select welcome centers for immediate COVID-19 testing,” MDOT Director Paul C. Ajegba said. “Our welcome centers are a gateway to thousands of travelers coming into the state each day, making them ideal locations to help prevent the spread of this horrible virus. Just look out for the COVID testing signs before the appropriate centers along the freeways.”
Insurance is not required and results can be sent by text message, email, or uploaded to the traveler’s patient portal.
“We are pleased to partner with MDOT and offer simple, quick COVID-19 testing for Michiganders and travelers to Michigan,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at the MDHHS. “With growing concerns of new, more contagious variants, testing for COVID-19 is more important than ever. If you are engaging in any travel, we encourage you to take advantage of this testing when you re-enter or travel across the state.”
