The Government of Canada has announced the easing of some border restrictions effective Aug. 9.
While fewer restrictions will be in place for fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and legal migrants traveling to Canada, border restrictions are not expected to change before Aug. 21.
Both U.S. and Canadian residents using the Blue Water Bridge, which connects Port Huron and Sarnia, Ontario, for travel should reach out directly to U.S. Customers Border Protection (CBP) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) to verify all travel criteria.
Changes to border restrictions are expected to continue, however, some COVID-19 related changes will be permanent, the Michigan Department of Transportation said.
The Blue Water Bridge will stay operate without the use of cash. Only commercial accounts, debit and credit cards, and the new Edge commuter pass program will be accepted as forms of payment.
"Our commuter pass program is a newer addition and one we are thrilled to now be offering our customers," said BWB Administrator Amy Winn-VanHoeck. "The reduced toll rate using this commuter pass makes it very reasonable for customers, and the ease of using the pre-paid pass automated toll lane will help to streamline processes and offers a different method of payment now that we have opted to continue to forgo the use of cash."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.