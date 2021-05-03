The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, in partnership with the Michigan Department of Transportation, is trying to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by expanding the Travel Points Testing program to the welcome centers in New Buffalo and Clare.
These two new sites are in addition to the current operating testing sites at the Monroe and Dundee welcome centers.
Welcome Centers include:
- Dundee Welcome Center (US 23): US 23 Mile Marker 8, Petersburg.
- Monroe
- New Buffalo
- Clare
- Coldwater (Open starting May 12)
Insurance is not required and results can be obtained via email, text or uploaded to the patient's traveler’s portal.
“We know one of the most effective ways to contain the spread of COVID-19 is robust testing,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at the MDHHS, “Offering quick and convenient testing at points of entry and high travel in Michigan will help keep travelers and Michiganders safe. If you are engaging in any travel, we encourage you to take advantage of this testing when you re-enter or travel across the state.”
