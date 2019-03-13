After mounting pressure from other countries and presidential decree from President Donald Trump, the Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 have been grounded in the United States.
“Hopefully they’ll very quickly come up with the answer, but until they do the planes are grounded,” Trump announced on Wednesday.
Trump is making moves to keep Boeing 737 planes out of airspace.
This comes just days after an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 crashed, killing all 157 people on board.
The same model plane, from Lion Air, also crashed four months ago, killing all 189 people.
“It’s heartbreaking when people lose family members over safety issues. If that’s what the case is, it’s not a good thing,” said Douglas McCarty, traveler.
The affected aircraft doesn’t fly out of Flint Bishop International Airport, but passengers there may have connecting flights that would put them on a Boeing 737. Some say they simply wouldn’t do it.
“Personally, I don’t believe I’d fly on one,” McCarty said.
On the other hand, Paula Chavka said she might take her chances.
“If it’s going someplace warm I probably would,” Chavka said.
She still agrees with the planes being grounded for the time being.
“If there’s more than one then yeah, it is probably a good deal that they shut them down for more and figure it out,” Chavka said.
There’s a lot of speculation on the issue if the two recent crashes were a coincidence or evidence that some type of design flaw may exist.
Regardless, McCarty said they need to get to the bottom of it.
“I think the mechanics needs to take a good look at what’s going on throughout the whole country and make sure these things are capable of flying properly and safely,” McCarty said.
Each airline that uses the Boeing 737s are handling the situation differently. If you had a flight scheduled with this plane, check with the airline on what to do.
