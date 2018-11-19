We're getting to that special time of year again, the holidays are fast approaching! The time to get a game plan together for traveling to your destination whether it's to be with family or friends is now. Whether you plan to travel by plane or hit the roads, the weather will have a huge factor into how smooth that may go.
We take a look back to the past 5 years to see how the weather cooperated with the occurrence of the Thanksgiving holiday.
In 2017, Saginaw had a temperature of 34 on the Wednesday before and had a temperature of 40 on Thanksgiving. Wednesday there was a trace of snow recorded where Thanksgiving stayed dry. Flint had a temperature of 34 on the Wednesday before and had a a temperature of 40 on Thanksgiving. Wednesday there was a trace of snow recorded where Thanksgiving stayed dry.
In 2016, Saginaw had a temperature of 35 on the Wednesday before and had a temperature of 41 on Thanksgiving. Wednesday there was .2 inches of snow recorded where Thanksgiving stayed dry. Flint had a temperature of 39 on the Wednesday before and had a a temperature of 43 on Thanksgiving. Wednesday there was a trace of snow recorded where Thanksgiving stayed dry.
In 2015, we experienced well above average temperatures. Saginaw had a temperature of 52 on the Wednesday before and had a temperature of 60 on Thanksgiving. The Wednesday before and Thanksgiving stayed dry. Flint had a temperature of 52 on the Wednesday before and had a a temperature of 60 on Thanksgiving. The Wednesday before and Thanksgiving stayed dry.
In 2014, Saginaw had a temperature of 32 on the Wednesday before and had a temperature of 32 on Thanksgiving. There was a trace of snow recorded for Wednesday as well as Thanksgiving. Flint had a temperature of 34 on the Wednesday before and had a a temperature of 33 on Thanksgiving. Wednesday stayed dry but there was a trace of snow recorded on Thanksgiving
In 2013, Saginaw had a temperature of 27 on the Wednesday before and had a temperature of 25 on Thanksgiving. Wednesday stayed dry where 1.1 inches of snow was recorded on Thanksgiving. Flint had a temperature of 29 on the Wednesday before and had a a temperature of 28 on Thanksgiving. Wednesday there was .2 inches of snow recorded and .6 inches of snow recorded on Thanksgiving.
Now for the the most important part, this year's outlook! The forecast is looking to be very similar for both Saginaw and Flint. We've provided a graphic for the visual aspect.
Wednesday looks to feature mostly cloudy skies for a majority of the day. A few peaks of sun may sneak through but clouds look to win out. A few early snow showers could be possible but nothing major to cause any delays. Temperatures will be fairly cold, only reaching into the low 30s.
Thanksgiving looks to feature more sunshine peeking through the clouds. No chances for any kind of precipitation look likely at this time. Temperatures will continue to be cold. Highs will range from the upper 20s to the low 30s.
We hope everyone who's traveling this year does so safely and also enjoys the holiday! Remember, for a look at the week ahead, check in with the FirstWarn5 7 day forecast!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.