While local officials are doing everything they can to contain the coronavirus, American leaders are urging families to be cautious while traveling abroad.
"First and foremost, safety of our travelers is number one,” John Schmitt said. “And so, I think it's very wise to ask the questions."
Schimitt is the president of three mid-Michigan travel agencies. He wants you to be prepared if you’re traveling anytime soon.
The coronavirus has made thousands of people sick, wreaked havoc on the world's economy, and ruined travel plans across the globe.
Schmitt says the right insurance is a traveler's best defense for protecting your money from the coronavirus or any other unexpected obstacle to your trip.
"If they've purchased a policy that is a cancel anytime, any reason type policy, and they cancel because they have changed their mind, then they would be covered and get eighty percent of their money back," he said.
Schmitt says there are other options that can get traveler's a full refund.
"There are some companies that have what's called a waiver,” he said. “It's not really even a claimable issue. You just say I don't want to go, and you can get your money back, one hundred percent of your money back on certain tours."
Schmitt says he knows two people who had a cruise to Asia get canceled. The company refunded their money and offered a 25 percent discount on the next voyage.
No insurance claim needed.
"In terms of a traveler traveling somewhere, if they're going to be going into harm's way, they can trust that those companies are going to be looking out in their best interest and not traveling there if there are issues,” Schmitt said.
So, make sure to ask your travel agent about insurance before your next trip.
