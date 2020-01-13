A Michigan bookstore that has served Traverse City for nearly 60 years is closing.
Horizon Books has been a downtown landmark on Front Street, selling books and making space for musicians, authors and community groups.
The store will close at some point this year. Horizon Books began in 1961.
It moved into a former J.C. Penney store in 1993.
Ninety-year-old co-owner Vic Herman says he and and wife "want to do some other things."
