A Traverse City man faces multiple charges after shooting at a car leaving the rest stop near the Zilwaukee Bridge.
On Sunday, Dec. 1 at about 4 a.m., police shut down southbound I-75 at M-13 for a reported police investigation.
Sheriff William Federspiel said three people told police that they were being shot at as they left the rest stop.
Federspiel said there were three victims in the car that was hit by bullets, none of them were struck.
Dustin Hartley, 30, from Traverse City and a 20-year-old female passenger from Northern Michigan was arrested and lodged in the Saginaw County Jail.
Hartley is charged with three counts of assault with intent to murder and three counts of felony firearm. He was arraigned on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
The female passenger was not charged.
Hartley is due back in court on December 17, 2019, at 1:30 p.m.
