No fireworks and no Cherry Festival plus coronavirus concerns, meant less people in Traverse City this weekend.
“It’s nowhere near where we would’ve been had we been doing that big celebration, but people are still trying to find the great outdoors in the summertime and this is a great spot to do it,” said Travor Tkach, President and CEO of Traverse City Tourism.
Tkach’s city is one of the top summer destinations in the midwest.
He says despite events being canceled because of the coronavirus, there was still a good amount of tourists visiting.
“It went pretty well,” said Tkach. “People seem to be behaving trying to maintain social distancing and doing what they can, but we’re not where we were a year ago.”
Tkach said it’s going to take a while for local businesses to make up for the loss of not seeing the half million or so visitors Traverse City usually gets over the fourth.
“Even though you have a good weekend like this weekend, we still have a long ways to go,” said Tkach. “Hopefully we maintain some really good weather this summer. Hopefully the virus stays at bay so that we can continue to travel.”
Tkach says hotels are getting more reservations as the summer progresses and he believes rates are cheaper than they’ve been in awhile.
