A northern Michigan distillery made a special delivery to the Saginaw Township Police Department.

Traverse City Whiskey dropped off a 55-gallon drum of hand sanitizer.

The donation was coordinated by the Saginaw Township Businesses Administration.

The hand sanitizer will be used by township police, fire and other essential departments.

