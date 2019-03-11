Vassar native, retired US Army Staff Sgt. Travis Mills, is a finalist for a national award.
On Monday, March 11, Mills announced he is a finalist for the Congressional Medal of Honor Society's Citizen Honor Award.
"I am extremely honored and humbled to be a finalist," Mills said in a Facebook post.
He said he looks forward to attending the event in a couple weeks.
"Fingers crossed - if you got 'em," Mills said in his post.
